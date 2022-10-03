Penguins Sign Center Tyler Sikura
October 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Tyler Sikura to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.
Sikura joins the Penguins after spending last season with the Cleveland Monsters. In his seventh season as a pro, he produced the second-most goals on the team (15), while ranking third in assists (21) and points (36). Sikura also topped the Monsters with six game-winning goals.
The 30-year-old from Aurora, Ontario has amassed 70 goals and 79 assists for 149 points in 313 career AHL games played with the Monsters, Rockford IceHogs, Iowa Wild, Portland Pirates and Springfield Falcons.
Prior to turning pro, Sikura spent four seasons at Dartmouth College, where he served as team captain during his junior and senior years. Sikura was named to the All-Ivy League First Team in 2012-13, his sophomore season, after leading the Big Green in goals (12), assists (20) and points (32).
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' upcoming 2022-23 regular season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2022
- Firebirds Release 22-Game Ticket Membership - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Dallas Stars Loan Three More to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Monsters Announce Roster Additions Prior to 2022-23 Training Camp - Cleveland Monsters
- Blues Assign F Will Bitten to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Sign Center Tyler Sikura - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Roadrunners Host Face-Off Luncheon Thursday, October 20 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Iowa Wild Releases 2022-23 Training Camp Roster - Iowa Wild
- Texas Stars Begin Training Camp in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Barracuda Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Details, Roster and Exhibition Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Chicago Wolves Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Announce Roster for Day One of Training Camp - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Single-Game Tickets Are on Sale Now - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster and Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Soderblom Assigned to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Announce Initial 2022-23 Training Camp Roster - Belleville Senators
- Thunderbirds Announce Initial Training Camp Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Sign Forward Zach Senyshyn to AHL Contract - Utica Comets
- Comets Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster - Utica Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Sign Center Tyler Sikura
- Penguins Announce Training Camp Roster
- Penguins Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule
- WBS Pens Make Waves in Pittsburgh Preseason Openers
- Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale Monday, September 12