Comets Sign Forward Zach Senyshyn to AHL Contract

October 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager announced today that the team has signed forward, Zach Senyshyn to a one-year AHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

Senyshyn, 25, hails from Ottawa, Ontario and was drafted 15th overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound right shooting forward played 16 NHL games scoring one goal and two assists with the Bruins and Ottawa Senators. Last season, Senyshyn played with both the Providence Bruins and the Belleville Senators totaling 67 games registering 19 goals and 15 assists for 34 points in the AHL. In his career, he has suited up for 259 AHL games scoring 59 goals and 54 assists for 113 points.

The Comets home opener takes place inside the Adirondack Bank Center against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins at 7:00 PM. Seats are still available. Season Ticket Memberships are now available for the 2022-23 Season. All new Season Ticket Members will receive an exclusive Comets 10th anniversary jersey with their ticket package. Season ticket information is available at uticacomets.com/szn. Comets fans can guarantee a ticket to five premier games with the premier pack. This five-game package starts as low as $99 at uticacomets.com/premierpack.

For the complete schedule release, visit uticacomets.com/printable. To download the schedule visit uticacomets.com/download.

