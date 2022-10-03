Panthers Assign Zac Dalpe and Anthony Bitetto to Charlotte
October 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
After both waivers this afternoon, the Panthers have assigned Zac Dalpe and Anthony Bitetto to Charlotte.
Dalpe, 32, served as the Checkers captain last season and led the team in scoring with 30 goals - making him just the fifth player in franchise history to hit that mark. The veteran forward has over 600 pro games under his belt - 154 in the NHL (14g, 14a) and 451 in the AHL (181g, 143a).
Bitetto, 32, split last season between the Hartford Wolf Pack and San Jose Barracuda, totaling 17 points (6g, 11a) in 53 games. The veteran blue liner has logged over 400 pro games over his career - 197 in the NHL (3g, 28a) and 241 in the AHL (24g, 72a).
An updated training camp roster can be found here. The Checkers opened up their training camp on Monday and it will run until the season opener on Oct. 14.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
