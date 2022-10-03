Soderblom Assigned to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that goaltender Arvid Soderblom has been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

In addition, the following players have been assigned to their junior clubs:

Forward Samuel Savoie and defenseman Kevin Korchinski

The current training camp roster has 42 players, including 26 forwards, 13 defensemen and three goaltenders.

