Save the USFL Video Archive

NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Blues Assign F Will Bitten to T-Birds

October 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release


Springfield Thunderbirds forward Will Bitten
Springfield Thunderbirds forward Will Bitten
(Springfield Thunderbirds)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Will Bitten to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bitten, 24, was acquired by St. Louis in a trade with Minnesota on December 29, 2021, in exchange for Nolan Stevens. He was originally drafted 70th overall by Montreal in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The 5'11', 184-pounder played in 45 games for Springfield (AHL) and recorded 24 points (10g, 14a). In the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, Bitten played in all 18 games and recorded a team-leading 21 points (8g, 13a).

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Check out the Springfield Thunderbirds Statistics




Images from this story

Springfield Thunderbirds forward Will Bitten
Springfield Thunderbirds forward Will Bitten
   

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2022


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central