Blues Assign F Will Bitten to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Will Bitten to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bitten, 24, was acquired by St. Louis in a trade with Minnesota on December 29, 2021, in exchange for Nolan Stevens. He was originally drafted 70th overall by Montreal in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The 5'11', 184-pounder played in 45 games for Springfield (AHL) and recorded 24 points (10g, 14a). In the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, Bitten played in all 18 games and recorded a team-leading 21 points (8g, 13a).

