Coyotes Assign Three to Tucson

October 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Scottsdale, Arizona - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Monday that the following players have been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners:

Defenseman Victor Soderstrom: Has tallied 29 points (5g, 24a) in 64 games across the last two seasons with Tucson, as well as 20 games in the NHL with Arizona. Soderstrom was drafted by the Coyotes in the First Round (#11 Overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Defenseman Cam Crotty: Appeared in all 68 games for Tucson last season, his second year in the AHL. Crotty was selected by Arizona in the Third Round (#82 Overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Forward Milos Kelemen: Will be making his North American debut with his first game in the organization. Kelemen was signed to a two-year entry-level contract by the Coyotes in May.

