Dallas Stars Loan Three More to Texas Stars

October 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by three players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 34 players.

Alexander Petrovic - D - Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Marian Studenic - LW - Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Riley Tufte - LW - Loaned to Texas (AHL)

The Texas Stars training camp roster now stands at 26 players, including 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. Click here for the updated roster.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.