Barracuda Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Details, Roster and Exhibition Schedule

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL(@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today announced its initial roster for their 2022-23 Training Camp, which will be held at Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) in San Jose from Oct. 3-8, 2022.

The full camp roster will be broken up into two squads (Group A & B) and their off-ice schedules will vary throughout camp.

The Barracuda are scheduled to play two preseason games, starting on Fri., Oct. 7 at the Bakersfield Condors (Mechanics Banks Arena - 7 p.m.). A full preseason schedule can be found below.

2022 San Jose Barracuda Preseason Schedule:

Fri. Oct. 7 @ Bakersfield Condors [Edmonton Oilers]

7:00 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, CA

Sat., Oct. 8 vs. Bakersfield Condors [Edmonton Oilers]

4:00 p.m,. Tech CU Arena, San Jose, CA

AHL TV will not be available during preseason games but an audio broadcast will be at sjbarracuda.com/listen and via the Sharks+SAP Center App.

