Barracuda Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Details, Roster and Exhibition Schedule
October 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL(@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today announced its initial roster for their 2022-23 Training Camp, which will be held at Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) in San Jose from Oct. 3-8, 2022.
Media members seeking specific players and coaches must check in with Nick Nollenberger (nnollenberger@sjbarracuda.com) in advance. The first practice will begin at 10 a.m. and will run approximately an hour and a half.
The full camp roster will be broken up into two squads (Group A & B) and their off-ice schedules will vary throughout camp.
The Barracuda are scheduled to play two preseason games, starting on Fri., Oct. 7 at the Bakersfield Condors (Mechanics Banks Arena - 7 p.m.). A full preseason schedule can be found below.
2022 San Jose Barracuda Preseason Schedule:
Fri. Oct. 7 @ Bakersfield Condors [Edmonton Oilers]
7:00 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, CA
Sat., Oct. 8 vs. Bakersfield Condors [Edmonton Oilers]
4:00 p.m,. Tech CU Arena, San Jose, CA
AHL TV will not be available during preseason games but an audio broadcast will be at sjbarracuda.com/listen and via the Sharks+SAP Center App.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2022
- Silver Knights Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster - Henderson Silver Knights
- Iowa Wild Releases 2022-23 Training Camp Roster - Iowa Wild
- Texas Stars Begin Training Camp in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Barracuda Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Details, Roster and Exhibition Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Chicago Wolves Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Announce Roster for Day One of Training Camp - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Single-Game Tickets Are on Sale Now - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster and Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Soderblom Assigned to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Announce Initial 2022-23 Training Camp Roster - Belleville Senators
- Thunderbirds Announce Initial Training Camp Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Sign Forward Zach Senyshyn to AHL Contract - Utica Comets
- Comets Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster - Utica Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Barracuda Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Details, Roster and Exhibition Schedule
- Barracuda Sign Forward Mark Liwiski to AHL Contract
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Amelia Schimmel as Team's New PA Announcer
- San Jose Barracuda Sign Defenseman Derrick Pouliot
- San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Luke Johnson