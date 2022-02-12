Strong Second Period Pushes Admirals Past Stars

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, saw a second period lead disappear in a 5-3 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Stars struck first for the second straight night when Jordan Kawaguchi found Fredrik Karlstrom for a one-timer in the right circle. The goal came seconds after a Texas power play ended, giving the Stars the 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee answered 15 seconds into its first power play as Matt Luff fired a shot past Matt Jurusik under the crossbar. Jurusik stopped 10 of 11 shots in the period, and Texas went back in front when Nick Caamano beat Devin Cooley on a short-handed breakaway.

The Admirals flipped the game in the second period, scoring three goals on 18 shots to take a 4-2 lead into the third period. Graham Knott tied the score at 2-2 just 4:30 into the frame and Cole Schneider gave Milwaukee the lead when he knocked a centering pass out of mid-air at 7:20. Rocco Grimaldi then scored a power play goal to give the Admirals lead. It was their second power play goal of the night and fifth of the weekend series.

Dawson Barteaux scored his first goal of the season in the third period to bring the Stars back to within one, but Grimaldi picked up an empty net tally in the final seconds for his second goal of the game. Texas outshot Milwaukee 10-4 in the final frame, but the Admirals finished with 33 shots on net to Texas' 24.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Cole Schneider (MIL)

Matt Luff (MIL)

Fredrik Karlstrom (TEX)

