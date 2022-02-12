Strong Second Period Pushes Admirals Past Stars
February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, saw a second period lead disappear in a 5-3 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The Stars struck first for the second straight night when Jordan Kawaguchi found Fredrik Karlstrom for a one-timer in the right circle. The goal came seconds after a Texas power play ended, giving the Stars the 1-0 lead.
Milwaukee answered 15 seconds into its first power play as Matt Luff fired a shot past Matt Jurusik under the crossbar. Jurusik stopped 10 of 11 shots in the period, and Texas went back in front when Nick Caamano beat Devin Cooley on a short-handed breakaway.
The Admirals flipped the game in the second period, scoring three goals on 18 shots to take a 4-2 lead into the third period. Graham Knott tied the score at 2-2 just 4:30 into the frame and Cole Schneider gave Milwaukee the lead when he knocked a centering pass out of mid-air at 7:20. Rocco Grimaldi then scored a power play goal to give the Admirals lead. It was their second power play goal of the night and fifth of the weekend series.
Dawson Barteaux scored his first goal of the season in the third period to bring the Stars back to within one, but Grimaldi picked up an empty net tally in the final seconds for his second goal of the game. Texas outshot Milwaukee 10-4 in the final frame, but the Admirals finished with 33 shots on net to Texas' 24.
The Stars next face-off against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest
Cole Schneider (MIL)
Matt Luff (MIL)
Fredrik Karlstrom (TEX)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2022
- Sherwood's Hat Trick Highlights Colorado's 8-1 Win over Roadrunners - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Sweep Home-And-Home in Shootout, Win Season Series against Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Bite B-Sens in Back-And-Forth Affair - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Extend Home Point Streak to 14 Games - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Gain Point in Overtime Loss to Hartford - Rochester Americans
- Early-Period Goals Lift Penguins over Phantoms, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Strong Second Period Pushes Admirals Past Stars - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Run out of Time against Penguins - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Shine in 2-1 Victory over Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Ice-O-Topes Rout Bruins in Front of Sellout Crowd - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Jonny Brodzinski Scores Overtime Winner as Wolf Pack Edge Americans 2-1 in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Prevail in Special Teams Slugfest with Belleville - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-1 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Suffer Home Loss to Monsters, Lose 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Checkers Keep Islanders off the Board, 2-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Knight Shuts out Islanders for Thrilling Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Thomas Harley from Texas - Texas Stars
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Darren Raddysh to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Crunch Defeated by Rocket, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Seattle Assigns Antoine Bibeau to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Add Three, Cates Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Heat Aim for Weekend Split Saturday against Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Brandon Baddock from the Montreal Canadiens in Exchange for Andrew Hammond - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Host Americans on Olympics Night at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Detroit Recalls Dan Renouf - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Senators at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs and Wolves Meet in Chicago for Second Matchup of Home-And-Home Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #40: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Fall, 3-2, to Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
- Abby Hangs 8 on the Moose, Cruise to 8-2 Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Put 45 Shots on Net But Fall 4-2 to the Gulls - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Continue to Haunt San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Cruises past Heat - Ontario Reign
- Moose Walloped at Abbotsford - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Knock off Pens to Win Third Straight - Belleville Senators
- Heat Drop Front End of Weekend Back-To-Back against Ontario - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.