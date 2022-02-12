Gulls Continue to Haunt San Jose

The San Diego Gulls defeated the San Jose Barracuda 4-2 Friday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego has won nine of their last 10 matchups with San Jose and have now earned points in 16 of the last 19 meetings dating back to Jan. 31, 2020 (15-3-1-0).

Lukas Dostal stopped a season high 43-of-45 shots to earn his eighth victory of the season and moves to within one win from tying Anthony Stolarz (42) for second on the Gulls all-time goaltender wins list. Over his last five games, Dostal has posted a 3-1-0 record with a 2.07 goals against average and a .941 save percentage.

Brent Gates Jr. registered his first career multi-goal game (2-0=2) to set a new personal best for scoring in a season with 4-6=10 points.

Hunter Drew established a new career high for goals in a season, scoring his seventh of the campaign at 2:38 of the second period. On the year, Drew has set career highs in goals, assists, and points with 7-9=16, as well as penalty minutes (PIM) with 64.

Greg Printz scored his fifth goal and second insurance goal of the season to give him 5-5=10 points on the campaign. Bryce Kindopp and Benoit-Olivier Groulx earned assists on the play. Groulx's assist marks helpers in back-to-back games (0-2=2) and points in six of his last eight games (3-3=6).

Brendan Guhle collected an assist for a second straight game to extend his point streak into a third game (1-2=3), while Vinni Lettieri added an assist for a second consecutive game (1-3=4).

Jack Badini, Trevor Carrick, Kodie Curran and Vincent Marleau each earned assists.

The Gulls will play eight of their next nine games on the road, including the longest road trip in team history with eight consecutive games away from Pechanga Arena San Diego Feb. 20-Mar. 11, starting Wednesday, Feb. 16 against the San Jose Barracuda at SAP Center (7 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On the Gulls' goals in response to the Barracuda's goals:

It was one of those games, but it's not a plan to play that kind of hockey. We had a really good week last week. Then, you're kind of on a roll and then a week off, it's All-Star break, a couple of practices. I thought we didn't come in-sync as much as we would like. That being said, we've got to take that win. There's games that we played really well, like last game on Saturday and we didn't get the two-points, so we'll take the two points tonight.

On the 5-on-3 at the start of the third period:

That was big, that was really big. I think that's where I think the game shifted a little bit there. There were some blocked shots, there's some investment there. Like I said, it wasn't pretty, but I thought we had a bit of a break again. We're going to get playing soon enough and let's see if we can get this on a roll a little bit.

On Lukas Dostal:

I just think this year has been different for a lot of players, a lot of coaches, it's been different for Dos too. Not looking for excuses for him, but he hasn't played as much as usually would have played that late in the season. I think he missed a lot of starts. Nobody's fault, it's the reality of the Ducks' situation with COVID and injuries and you know, this is what the AHL is all about. So, it's nice for him to be with us, get a few starts last week, another start today. We're planning on giving him some good working minutes, he's a young prospect for us. It was a good game for him.

Lukas Dostal

On his overall impression of the game:

Honestly, as you said, the start was a little bit slower, but the game went from coast to coast. So, obviously, you have to be aware because there's sometimes some mistakes are happening. You have to be aware as a goalie like the whole game so you know what, it was fun game. I'm really glad that we collected the win and it's important for the team 100%.

On the 5-on-3 penalty the team killed to start the third period:

I think it was a really key moment for us, for the whole team because obviously, it's a 5-on-3, right? They have a big advantage, it was actually a pretty long one. So, I mean it was huge for the team and I'm just glad we survived and we just continued defending and we collect the win.

On reading quality chances from San Jose's John Leonard:

I was just like, obviously 5-on-3 as a goalie you have to play a little bit deeper because there's so many options available. So, you just have to be ready for them and obviously, they kind of played a diamond so I was just waiting for the shot or the team pass. Yeah, I just read it.

On the mood in the locker room:

As I mentioned before, it's a huge win for us, for the team and now, we have a little bit of a weekend. We play on Wednesday so we're just going to get back on Sunday and start working again and get ready on Wednesday.

Brent Gates Jr.

On his two-goal night:

Yeah, for sure I know I've just been trying to a do the right things. I've played in a couple different spots with this team up and down the line up, so you know I am just really to do what I can, wherever I am in the line up to try to help the team win. So obviously yeah, trying to do the little things but it's nice to a get rewarded with a couple goals in game like that.

On momentum swings:

That's always big trying to just have a shift that can get you back after they scored it was a little bit back and forth. We scored, they responded real well. Then just going out and trying to just have a good shift to kind of get the momentum back, whether it's a goal or not. And then obviously to get a goal and kind of shut down their momentum was pretty good.

On the team's success against San Jose:

You know I think there's obviously familiarity on both sides. You kinda know what to expect. I think every team this league's good, every team on this side of league is good. It's is hard to say but I think it just you know it's a rivalry game. I think it's real easy to get up for these ones.

On the 5-on-3 penalty kill:

Oh its huge. Yeah absolutely, you know its arguably bigger than a goal. Killing off any penalty you know get a little spark but a 5-on-3 you know the boys are coming together and some big blocked shots, you know a lot of unselfish plays, so that at the end of the day what team wants to see and definitely sparked us for the rest of the game.

