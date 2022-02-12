Heat Drop Front End of Weekend Back-To-Back against Ontario

STOCKTON, Calif. - Emilio Pettersen netted his second goal of the campaign to start the scoring, but four unanswered goals helped the Ontario Reign (25-8-3-2) push past the Stockton Heat (26-8-3-1) by a 5-2 final score Friday at Stockton Arena.

The Reign built a 4-1 lead through two periods of play, answering Pettersen's marker late in the first with a goal in the final three minutes of the opening frame before adding three in the second stanza, giving the visitors a three-goal edge through 40 minutes.

The Heat pushed back in the third, Byron Froese potting his 11th goal of the campaign 12:30 into the period, but Stockton was unable to draw closer than two before the Reign added an empty-netter for the decisive tally.

Stockton enters Saturday's rematch a perfect 11-0-0-0 following losses this season.

NOTABLE

Emilio Pettersen's score to put Stockton ahead 1-0 was his second goal of the season, first since December 11 against Tucson.

Justin Kirkland notched his third multi-point game of the season, first multi-assist effort of the campaign.

The game was the first time this year the Heat did not record at least a point when scoring first, now 21-1-2-0 on the year in those contests.

The Heat are now 3-2-0-0 on the year against Ontario, 1-1-0-0 at Stockton Arena.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-5

STK PK - 3-for-3

THREE STARS

First - Tyler Madden (1g,1a)

Second - Matthew Villalta (33 svs)

Third - Justin Kirkland (2a)

GOALIES

W - Matthew Villalta (33 saves on 35 shots faced)

L - Dustin Wolf (26 saves on 30 shots faced)

ND - Adam Werner (5 saves on 5 shots faced)

UP NEXT

Stockton and Ontario wrap their two-game set Saturday, a 6 p.m. puck drop on Star Wars Night at Stockton Arena.

