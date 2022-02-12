Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-1

SPRINGFIELD, MA. - Zach Senyshyn scored Providence's lone goal, his 13th of the season, as the P-Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-1, on Saturday night.

Kyle Keyser got the start in goal and made 36 saves. Springfield outshot Providence, 41-24, while the P-Bruins went 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

STATS

- Zach Senyshyn scored his 13th goal of the season, one shy of his career high. He has recorded three points (2G, 1A) in his last three games and is just three points shy of tying his career high for points in a season.

- Cameron Hughes picked up the primary assist on Senyshyn's goal, his 17th helper of the season.

The 17 assists in a season sets a new career high for Hughes and he is just four points shy of tying his career high for points in a season.

- Samuel Asselin recorded the secondary assist, his second helper in as many games. Asselin has 23 points (8G, 15A) in 37 games this season. His assists and points are both career highs while his goal total is one shy of equaling a new career best.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island, and take on the Hershey Bears on Friday, February 18 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

SPRINGFIELD 45 56 (.622)

HARTFORD 41 50 (.610)

HERSHEY 43 52 (.605)

PROVIDENCE 38 44 (.579)

CHARLOTTE 43 48 (.558)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 42 41 (.488)

LEHIGH VALLEY 41 40 (.488)

BRIDGEPORT 45 42 (.467)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 0 0 1 1

SPRINGFIELD 0 3 2 5

