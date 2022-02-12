Reign Cruises past Heat

A three-goal second period put the Ontario Reign (25-8-3-2) in front for good in a 5-2 win over the Stockton Heat (26-8-3-1) Friday night at Stockton Arena. The Reign controlled the opening game of a weekend set with a two-point night from Tyler Madden and 33 saves from goaltender Matt Villalta, who earned the victory in net.

Ontario also got goals from defenders Helge Grans and Austin Strand, as well as forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Martin Frk. Second-year forward Alex Turcotte picked up an assist to extend his season-high six games.

Date: February 11, 2022

Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ONT 1 3 1 5

STK 1 0 1 2

Shots PP

ONT 36 0/3

STK 35 0/5

Three Stars -

1. Tyler Madden (ONT)

2. Matt Villalta (ONT)

3. Justin Kirkland (STK)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Dustin Wolf

Next Game: Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Stockton | 6:00 PM PST | Stockton Arena

