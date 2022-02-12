Reign Cruises past Heat
February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
A three-goal second period put the Ontario Reign (25-8-3-2) in front for good in a 5-2 win over the Stockton Heat (26-8-3-1) Friday night at Stockton Arena. The Reign controlled the opening game of a weekend set with a two-point night from Tyler Madden and 33 saves from goaltender Matt Villalta, who earned the victory in net.
Ontario also got goals from defenders Helge Grans and Austin Strand, as well as forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Martin Frk. Second-year forward Alex Turcotte picked up an assist to extend his season-high six games.
Date: February 11, 2022
Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ONT 1 3 1 5
STK 1 0 1 2
Shots PP
ONT 36 0/3
STK 35 0/5
Three Stars -
1. Tyler Madden (ONT)
2. Matt Villalta (ONT)
3. Justin Kirkland (STK)
W: Matt Villalta
L: Dustin Wolf
Next Game: Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Stockton | 6:00 PM PST | Stockton Arena
