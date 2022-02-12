IceHogs Sweep Home-And-Home in Shootout, Win Season Series against Wolves

ROSEMONT, IL- After his multi-goal performance last night, forward Michal Teply scored the lone goal in a shootout Saturday night to lead the Rockford IceHogs (19-16-3-1) to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Wolves (27-9-4-3) at Allstate Arena.

The victory sealed the home-and-home sweep after the IceHogs beat the Wolves 5-4 last night in Rockford. With just two more matchups between the two in-state rivals coming in April, the shootout victory also clinched the season series for the IceHogs.

It was Rockford who jumped out to an early lead on Saturday, but similar to the previous night, the Wolves chipped away to send the contest past regulation.

After a beautiful stretch pass from IceHogs defenseman Isaak Phillips, forward Carson Gicewicz put Rockford on the board at 5:07 in the opening frame. It was Gicewicz's fourth goal of the season and first one since Dec. 11 vs. Henderson.

The Wolves then responded 1:54 into the second period when forward Ryan Suzuki went top shelf on the backhand to tie the game.

Rockford, however, kept the pressure and less than two minutes later forward Mike Hardman batted in a rebound to give the IceHogs the lead once again. Hardman now has three goals and two assists in his last four games.

The IceHogs then capitalized on the man-advantage when forward Ian Mitchell found the back of the net at 10:47 in the middle frame for his seventh goal of the season and fourth tally in his last four games.

But later in the period, Wolves forward David Gust was stickhandling behind the net before making a backhanded pass to forward Jack Drury who fired off a slapshot to put the Wolves within one.

With Chicago goaltender Jack LaFontaine pulled, forward Stefan Noesen netted his team-leading 22nd goal of the season at 18:19 in the final frame to eventually send the game to overtime.

After blocking a season-high 43 shots on Friday night, Rockford netminder Collin Delia was once again solid between the pipes as he turned away 33 shots from the Wolves on Saturday to earn back-to-back wins.

