IceHogs Sweep Home-And-Home in Shootout, Win Season Series against Wolves
February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROSEMONT, IL- After his multi-goal performance last night, forward Michal Teply scored the lone goal in a shootout Saturday night to lead the Rockford IceHogs (19-16-3-1) to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Wolves (27-9-4-3) at Allstate Arena.
The victory sealed the home-and-home sweep after the IceHogs beat the Wolves 5-4 last night in Rockford. With just two more matchups between the two in-state rivals coming in April, the shootout victory also clinched the season series for the IceHogs.
It was Rockford who jumped out to an early lead on Saturday, but similar to the previous night, the Wolves chipped away to send the contest past regulation.
After a beautiful stretch pass from IceHogs defenseman Isaak Phillips, forward Carson Gicewicz put Rockford on the board at 5:07 in the opening frame. It was Gicewicz's fourth goal of the season and first one since Dec. 11 vs. Henderson.
The Wolves then responded 1:54 into the second period when forward Ryan Suzuki went top shelf on the backhand to tie the game.
Rockford, however, kept the pressure and less than two minutes later forward Mike Hardman batted in a rebound to give the IceHogs the lead once again. Hardman now has three goals and two assists in his last four games.
The IceHogs then capitalized on the man-advantage when forward Ian Mitchell found the back of the net at 10:47 in the middle frame for his seventh goal of the season and fourth tally in his last four games.
But later in the period, Wolves forward David Gust was stickhandling behind the net before making a backhanded pass to forward Jack Drury who fired off a slapshot to put the Wolves within one.
With Chicago goaltender Jack LaFontaine pulled, forward Stefan Noesen netted his team-leading 22nd goal of the season at 18:19 in the final frame to eventually send the game to overtime.
After blocking a season-high 43 shots on Friday night, Rockford netminder Collin Delia was once again solid between the pipes as he turned away 33 shots from the Wolves on Saturday to earn back-to-back wins.
The Hogs now return to BMO Harris Bank Center on Tuesday, Feb. 15 to take on the Iowa Wild at 7PM before traveling to Milwaukee to take on the Admirals on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7PM. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!
Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2022
- Sherwood's Hat Trick Highlights Colorado's 8-1 Win over Roadrunners - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Sweep Home-And-Home in Shootout, Win Season Series against Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Bite B-Sens in Back-And-Forth Affair - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Extend Home Point Streak to 14 Games - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Gain Point in Overtime Loss to Hartford - Rochester Americans
- Early-Period Goals Lift Penguins over Phantoms, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Strong Second Period Pushes Admirals Past Stars - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Run out of Time against Penguins - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Shine in 2-1 Victory over Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Ice-O-Topes Rout Bruins in Front of Sellout Crowd - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Jonny Brodzinski Scores Overtime Winner as Wolf Pack Edge Americans 2-1 in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Prevail in Special Teams Slugfest with Belleville - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-1 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Suffer Home Loss to Monsters, Lose 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Checkers Keep Islanders off the Board, 2-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Knight Shuts out Islanders for Thrilling Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Thomas Harley from Texas - Texas Stars
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Darren Raddysh to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Crunch Defeated by Rocket, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Seattle Assigns Antoine Bibeau to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Add Three, Cates Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Heat Aim for Weekend Split Saturday against Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Brandon Baddock from the Montreal Canadiens in Exchange for Andrew Hammond - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Host Americans on Olympics Night at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Detroit Recalls Dan Renouf - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Senators at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs and Wolves Meet in Chicago for Second Matchup of Home-And-Home Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #40: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Fall, 3-2, to Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
- Abby Hangs 8 on the Moose, Cruise to 8-2 Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Put 45 Shots on Net But Fall 4-2 to the Gulls - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Continue to Haunt San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Cruises past Heat - Ontario Reign
- Moose Walloped at Abbotsford - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Knock off Pens to Win Third Straight - Belleville Senators
- Heat Drop Front End of Weekend Back-To-Back against Ontario - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- IceHogs Sweep Home-And-Home in Shootout, Win Season Series against Wolves
- IceHogs and Wolves Meet in Chicago for Second Matchup of Home-And-Home Series
- Teply's Second Multi-Goal Game of Year Propels Hogs over Wolves
- Teply and Hardman Return; Howarth to Miss Time
- IceHogs Begin Home-And-Home Series with Chicago Tonight