Barracuda Put 45 Shots on Net But Fall 4-2 to the Gulls

February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Diego, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (14-25-1-0) put 45 shots on net on Friday night at the Pechanga Arena, including 22 in the third period, but it wasn't enough as the San Diego Gulls (15-20-2-) found a way to pick up a 4-2 win.

- Jayden Halbgewachs potted his 12th goal of the season, second in as many games, and fourth over his last four contests.

- Evan Weinger netted his eighth goal of the year and is now riding a career-long five-game point streak (2+3=5).

- Jasper Weatherby collected an assist in his third-straight game.

- Brent Gates Jr. (3, 4) netted a pair of goals including the GWG, marking his first multi-goal game of his career.

- Lukas Dostal (8-7-0) made a season-high 43 saves to pick up his third win against the Barracuda.

- After the loss, the Barracuda have now dropped a franchise-record six-consecutive games in regulation and are 1-6 against the Gulls in seven games with the final meeting coming up next Wednesday at the SAP Center.

The Barracuda are back on the ice this Wed, Feb. 16 at the SAP Center for the final matchup on the eight-game season series against the Gulls. For tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets

American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2022

