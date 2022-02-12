Checkers Keep Islanders off the Board, 2-0
February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
The Bridgeport Islanders (17-20-4-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, dropped a 2-0 decision to the Charlotte Checkers (23-18-2-0) on Saturday night in their rematch at Bojangles Coliseum.
Ken Appleby (0-3-2) made 35 saves and held the Checkers scoreless for more than 57 minutes, but a power-play tally from Scott Wilson at 17:08 of the third period proved to be the difference. It was the first time Bridgeport has been blanked this season.
Charlotte netminder and Connecticut native Spencer Knight (3-1-0) stopped all 25 shots he faced for his first professional shutout.
Appleby and Knight were dominant between the pipes from start to finish, combining for 44 saves through the second intermission. Appleby made 18 stops in the second period alone and turned away a dangerous 2-on-0 rush midway through the third.
Wilson's 17th goal of the season finally broke the ice in the final three minutes of regulation. He raced across the left circle and squeezed a wrist shot through Appleby's pads following Dennis Cholowski's seam pass. Charlotte's opening goal came in the back half of a slashing penalty to Simon Holmstrom to make it 1-0.
Kole Lind capped the 2-0 final with an empty-net goal at 19:46, his 14th of the season.
The Islanders finished the game 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport has now rotated wins and losses through its last 12 games (6-4-1-1), which ties a franchise record.
Next Time Out: The Islanders open a three-game homestand at Webster Bank Arena on Tuesday with their first of two matchups against the Rochester Americans, AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game can be heard online via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and seen through AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.
