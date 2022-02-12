Heat Aim for Weekend Split Saturday against Ontario

Saturday, February 12, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (26-8-3-1; 1st Pacific) vs. Ontario Reign (25-8-3-2; 2nd Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Power Talk KFIV 1360 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Stockton Heat will look to bounce back from a Friday night loss, a 5-2 final score at the hands of the Ontario Reign. The Heat scored first but could not hold on, with Ontario rattling off four unanswered to take control of the game into the third and hold on for the win. Emilio Pettersen and Byron Froese lit the lamp for the home team in the game.

ONE AND DONE

The Heat have been successful this year in stopping one loss from turning into two, the club owning a spotless 11-0-0-0 record in the next game after taking a loss. Stockton has outscored its opposition by a cumulative score of 42-18 in those contests, including a 16-6 edge at Stockton Arena. Most recently, the Heat earned a bounce-back win on January 29, 2-1 against Ontario.

AND WE WERE LIKE 'EMILIO!'

Emilio Pettersen netted his second goal of the campaign on Friday, getting the scoring started less than three minutes into the tilt. The forward has registered a point in two of the last three, three of the last five and four of the last eight games. The goal was his first point in five games against Ontario this season.

18 HITS 20

Byron Froese became the sixth player for the Heat to reach the 20-point mark on the year, putting a puck past Ontario's netminder in the third period to trim the deficit to two. The Heat are a member of a group of only five Western Conference teams to have at least six 20-point scorers, joined by Iowa, Milwaukee, Ontario and Texas. There are 12 total AHL teams to have amassed that scoring depth.

KILLS PAY THE BILLS

The Heat penalty kill was successful in holding Ontario's top-ranked power play scoreless on Friday, killing off all three trips to the man-advantage for the visitors. Stockton is now 15-for-17 against Ontario on the PK, limiting the AHL's best power play to just 11.8-percent through five games of the season series.

SHORT GAME

Fast starts have been key for the Heat this season, with Friday's game representing the first time this season the Heat have not earned at least a point when scoring the game's first goal, now 21-1-2-0 on the year in those contests. The Heat have thrived when owning the lead through 20 minutes this season, going 14-0-2-1 in those games compared to 12-8-1-0 when tied or trailing into the first intermission.

