Monsters Shine in 2-1 Victory over Comets
February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
UTICA, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Utica Comets 2-1 on Saturday night at Adirondack Bank Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 14-20-5-3 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Utica's Alexander Holtz notched a marker at 2:50 of the middle frame but Tyler Angle responded with a tally at 4:47 off a feed from Carson Meyer. Angle added his second tally of the night at 17:31 with an assist from Meyer to take the lead after 40 minutes. The Monsters defense stood strong in the third period securing the win and snapping the team's losing streak with a final score of 2-1.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 28 saves for the victory while Utica's Mareks Mitens made 18 saves in defeat.
The Monsters travel to visit the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, February 19, for an 6:00 p.m. puck drop at the Bojangles' Coliseum. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 2 0 - - 2
UTI 0 1 0 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 20 0/2 4/4 8 min / 4 inf
UTI 29 0/4 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 28 1 4-6-0
UTI Mitens L 18 2 5-4-1
Cleveland Record: 14-20-5-3, 7th North Division
Utica Record: 28-8-5-0, 1st North Division
