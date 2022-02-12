Silver Knights Fall, 3-2, to Condors

February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 3-2, on Friday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The game started with a goal scored from Condors' Brad Malone late in the first period. Daniil Miromanov tied up the contest to start off the second frame. Vincent Desharnais ended the short-term lead that the Silver Knights had, with a second goal for Bakersfield. With three minutes remaining in the second period, Raphael Lavoie furthered the Condors lead by two. Ben Jones netted a second for the Silver Knights at the midway point in the final frame. The Condors won the contest, 3-2.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights return tomorrow to Mechanics Bank Arena to take on the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.