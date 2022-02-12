Silver Knights Fall, 3-2, to Condors
February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 3-2, on Friday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The game started with a goal scored from Condors' Brad Malone late in the first period. Daniil Miromanov tied up the contest to start off the second frame. Vincent Desharnais ended the short-term lead that the Silver Knights had, with a second goal for Bakersfield. With three minutes remaining in the second period, Raphael Lavoie furthered the Condors lead by two. Ben Jones netted a second for the Silver Knights at the midway point in the final frame. The Condors won the contest, 3-2.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights return tomorrow to Mechanics Bank Arena to take on the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.
