Moose Walloped at Abbotsford

February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (25-13-2-1) faced off against the Abbotsford Canucks (18-15-3-1) for a Friday evening contest at Abbotsford Centre. The Moose were coming off a 3-1 loss against the Texas Stars on Feb. 9.

Abbotsford opened the scoring in the first period. With the Canucks on the attack, Jack Rathbone grabbed the puck. The defenceman took advantage of open space and walked in alone on goal before roofing a backhand past Arvid Holm for the early Canucks lead. The Moose fired right back on the man-advantage. Declan Chisholm drove in and sauced the puck to Leon Gawanke. The defenceman ripped a shot from the dot past Spencer Martin to tie the contest 1-1. Abbotsford responded and reclaimed the lead with goals in 21 seconds apart from Nic Petan, including a highlight reel marker scored between his legs. The former Moose put the Canucks ahead 3-1 in the latter half of the first. Abbotsford added to their lead with a fourth goal in the first period, this time from Phil Di Giuseppe. The Canucks fired another home on the power play with a late blast from Di Giuseppe. The shot made it 5-1. Holm ended the frame with seven saves through 20 minutes while Martin made seven stops of his own.

The second period saw the Canucks come out and add to their lead. Sheldon Dries fired a sharp-angle one-timer past Holm and pushing the Abbotsford lead to 6-1. That would be all the scoring in the middle frame despite power play opportunities on either side.

The Canucks added to their lead less than a minute into the third as a Dries shot trickled to the back of the net. Manitoba fought back and scored their second of the contest off the stick of Todd Burgess. With a made scramble and a bouncing puck in front, Burgess got the final touch and knocked it home to cut into the lead and make it 7-2. Dries finished off the hat-trick on the power play just shy of the halfway point of the period to push the lead ahead to 8-2. That score would stand up as the final as the Canucks took the contest. Holm finished the contest with 20 saves in the loss while Martin ended his night with 26 stops and the victory.

Statbook

Anthony Nellis made his Moose debut

Gawanke is on a four-game point streak with four points (1G, 3A)

Todd Burgess is on a five-game point streak and has recorded five points (1G, 4A) in that span

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Canucks tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 12. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

