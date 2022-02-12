Wolf Pack Host Americans on Olympics Night at XL Center

February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack continue their four-game homestand tonight with a visit from the Rochester Americans. This is the fourth home game for the Wolf Pack in 2021-22 against the North Division. Tonight is also 'Olympics Night' at the XL Center, with the Wolf Pack slated to wear USA themed jerseys.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the third of fourth meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Americans during the 2021-22 campaign. It is the second and final visit to Hartford for the Americans. The sides will wrap up the season series on April 16th in Rochester. The Americans have won each of the first two meetings between the sides.

Rochester first took a 4-3 decision at the XL Center on January 2nd, with Arttu Ruotsalainen netting the winning goal. In the rematch on January 7th, the Americans took a 5-3 decision on home ice. Linus Weissbach had the winner that night.

Hartford's last victory against the Americans came on December 22nd, 2018, by a score of 5-1 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack suffered a 4-2 setback against the Springfield Thunderbirds last night on home ice. Matthew Peca scored shorthanded just 2:06 into the game to open the scoring, while James Neal tacked on a pair of powerplay goals. Hugh McGing scored the winner for the T-Birds late in period one. Ty Ronning and Tarmo Reunanen lit the lamp for the Pack in the defeat.

Jonny Brodzinski leads the club in scoring with 33 points (16 g, 17 a) on the season. His 16 goals are also tops on the Wolf Pack. Brodzinski had a nine-game goal scoring streak snapped last night. Anthony Greco sits second on the club in scoring with 29 points (9 g, 20 a) on the season. Keith Kinkaid paces the Pack in goal with a record of 16-3-2. He is currently tied for third in the league in wins.

On Friday afternoon, the New York Rangers recalled forward Morgan Barron. Earlier in the week, the Wolf Pack loaned defenseman Zach Berzolla to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, while the Rangers assigned veteran defenseman Jarred Tinordi to Hartford.

Americans Outlook:

The Americans enter tonight's game with a record of 23-15-2-2, good for a points percentage of .595. The Amerks are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Providence Bruins last night in Rhode Island. Chris Wagner tied the game at 18:22 of the third period to force overtime and eventually a shootout. In the shootout, Justin Brazeau and Jesper Froden scored to propel the Bruins to victory. Brett Murray and Ethan Prow scored for the Amerks in the loss.

Michael Mersch leads the Americans with 39 points (19 g, 20 a) on the season. JJ Peterka is second on the team in scoring with 38 points (11 g, 27 a). Yesterday, the Americans loaned forward Lukas Craggs to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. Goaltender Tyler Parks was released from his PTO on Thursday by the club.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack/

Tonight, join us for 'Olympics Night' at the XL Center! The Pack will be wearing specialty USA themed jerseys to mark the occasion! The jerseys will be auctioned off online on DASH, starting tonight. The first 1,500 fans will also receive a T-shirt courtesy of CTDOT!

Tickets for tonight's game are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.