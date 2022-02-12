Seattle Assigns Antoine Bibeau to Charlotte
February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Another piece has been added to the Charlotte crease, as the Kraken have assigned Antoine Bibeau to the Checkers.
The netminder is 3-1-1 with a 2.56 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage in seven games for the Checkers this season. With the ECHL's Allen Americans Bibeau is 7-3-1 with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.
