Seattle Assigns Antoine Bibeau to Charlotte

February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Another piece has been added to the Charlotte crease, as the Kraken have assigned Antoine Bibeau to the Checkers.

The netminder is 3-1-1 with a 2.56 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage in seven games for the Checkers this season. With the ECHL's Allen Americans Bibeau is 7-3-1 with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.