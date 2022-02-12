Jonny Brodzinski Scores Overtime Winner as Wolf Pack Edge Americans 2-1 in Overtime
February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack scored their first overtime victory on home ice this season on Saturday night as they knocked off the Rochester Americans by a score of 2-1 in overtime. The win was Hartford's first against the Americans since December 22nd, 2018, and their first on home ice against the Amerks since March 18th, 2018.
Jonny Brodzinski scored his team-leading 17th goal of the season 3:12 in overtime to propel the Wolf Pack to victory. The captain took a feed from Anthony Greco and cut in close on Rochester starter Aaron Dell. Brodzinski went forehand to backhand, lifting a shot over the shoulder of Dell for the Wolf Pack's second overtime victory of the campaign.
The sides played forty scoreless minutes to start the contest on Saturday night. The Wolf Pack failed to convert on two powerplay opportunities, while the Americans came up empty on their lone look. Both Dell and Adam Húska slammed the door shut, making 17 and 14 saves respectively.
Finally, 36 seconds into the third period, the Wolf Pack broke the ice. Rookie defenseman Matthew Robertson took a feed from Zach Giuttari in the far faceoff circle to start the chance. Robertson then stepped into a one-time shot and blasted his first career goal by Dell.
The Americans were able to tie it at 9:58 of the third period with a first goal of their own. Ryan Scarfo came in and let a shot go that Húska denied. The rebound sat at the side of the goal, however, and Nick Boka was able to find it while following up the play. Boka chipped the rebound home for his first AHL goal.
Ty Ronning hit a goal post in the final minute, but 60 minutes were not enough on this night. After a stretch of possession for the Americans, Greco and Brodzinski took off into the offensive zone and secured the victory for the Wolf Pack, their 15th at home this season.
The Pack is back at the XL Center next Saturday night when they play host to the Providence Bruins. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
