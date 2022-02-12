Bears Bite B-Sens in Back-And-Forth Affair
February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
HERSHEY, PA - The Belleville Senators concluded their three-game road trip of the Keystone State with a 5-4 loss to the Hershey Bears at Giant Center on Saturday.
Michael Vecchione opened the scoring 2:35 into the game for Hershey, capitalizing on an early 5-on-3 man advantage. Belleville answered with a powerplay marker of their own when rookie forward Hugo Roy scored his first career AHL goal at the 11:28 mark. The two teams continued to trade tallies late in the period as Marcus Vela and Egor Sokolov both found the back of the net respectively.
After a back-and-forth opening frame, the Bears would take a 3-2 lead 11:49 into the second period through Aliaksei Protas. But once again, the Senators found an equalizer this time through a Chris Wilkie partial breakaway.
Logan Shaw gave Belleville their first lead of the game 1:39 into the third period, as the captain extended his point streak to four straight, with his fourth goal of the season. Mason Morelli and Cody Franson rounded out the scoring for Hershey who completed a 5-4 comeback win.
Fast Facts
Mads Sogaard made 30 saves
Hugo Roy scored the first goal of his AHL career.
Logan Shaw has seven points in his last six games.
Both Andrew Agozzino and Zac Leslie pushed their point streaks to three games.
Sens on Special Teams:
Power Play: 2/5 | Penalty Kill: 2/5
Sound Bytes:
Head Coach Troy Mann:
"I thought the game could've gone either way at the end of the day, they won the special teams battle, and we just couldn't get the tying goal at the end."
"I think anytime you come down through this three-game set here with three tough buildings and you can get four out of six points, you have to be happy with it."
Links:
On the Schedule:
The Belleville Senators return to action Wednesday night when they host the Laval Rocket at CAA Arena. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m with Jack Miller and David Foot.
