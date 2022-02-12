Game Preview: Senators at Bears, 7 p.m.

February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on home ice this evening versus the Belleville Senators. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the GIANT Center. The Senators are the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators. Tonight is the first of two meetings between the two clubs, and Belleville's lone appearance in Hershey this season.

Belleville Senators (19-18-0-0) at Hershey Bears (23-14-3-3)

February 12, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #44 | GIANT Center

Referees:

Alex Ross (#7), Dre Barone (#55)

Linespersons: Tom George (#61), Sean D'Loughy (#95)

Tonight's Promotion:

Truly Take Over, Member's 1st Federal Credit Union Banking & Finance Night

PURCHASE TICKETS

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, and special guest broadcaster Darrell Henry, Hershey Bears Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, and Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears dropped a 6-3 decision on Friday night to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center. The Phantoms scored three goals in the opening period, and overall, struck six times on just 14 shots. Brian Pinho had a goal and an assist for Hershey, and Mike Vecchione added three assists in the losing effort. Matt Strome had a goal and two assists for Lehigh Valley, and Hershey fell to 0-3-0-0 at the PPL Center this season. The Senators skated last night at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, earning a 2-1 win over the Baby Pens. Parker Kelly and Andrew Agozzino had the goals for the Senators, while Filip Gustaffson stopped 31 shots for Belleville in the win. The Senators enter tonight's game having won three straight contests.

PROTAS RETURNS:

Hershey got a familiar face back in the lineup last night. Prior to the game, the Washington Capitals re-assigned forward Aliaksei Protas to Hershey. Before lacing them up in Allentown, his last game with the Bears was on Nov. 7, 2021 at Springfield. Protas, 21, has played in 33 games with the Capitals this season, registering nine points (3g, 6a). He made his NHL debut on Nov. 1, 2021 at Tampa Bay, and scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 28 at Carolina. Protas has played 25 career AHL games with Hershey over the past two seasons, compiling 12 points (3g, 9a)

STILL STREAKING:

Despite last night's results, several Hershey Bears extended their point streaks. Brian Pinho moved his point streak to five games, collecting two goals and four helpers in that time frame. Cody Franson added an assist on Pinho's first period power play marker, giving Franson helpers in four straight games for Hershey. While he played last night in relief, goaltender Hunter Shepard received a no decision in the contest, meaning his three-game win streak is still intact entering tonight's matchup with Belleville.

WELCOME BACK WILLY:Former Hershey Bears defender Colby Williams is set to make his return to GIANT Center tonight as a member of the Belleville Senators. Williams joined Hershey in the 2016-17 campaign on an AHL contract and was named the club's winner of the Jack Gingrich Award for Rookie of the Year that season, collecting 16 points (4g, 12a) over 60 games. In total, Williams played for the Bears from 2016-2020, skating in 196 games, collecting 49 points (7g, 42a). The Regina, Saskatchewan native has scored three points (1g, 2a) in 23 games with Belleville this season.

OLD FRIENDS:

Belleville is coached by former Hershey Bears bench boss Troy Mann. The 52-year-old is in his fourth season at the helm with the Senators after serving as Hershey's head coach from 2014-2018, posting a 162-102-22-18 record with the Bears. Mann was an assistant coach with Hershey when the club won the Calder Cup in 2010, and he coached the Bears to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals. Mann's goaltending coach in Belleville is Justin Peters, the former Bears netminder who led Hershey on its 2016 playoff run. Peters played 20 games that postseason, registering a 11-9-0 record, a 2.13 goals-against average, a .922 save percentage, and two shutouts.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.