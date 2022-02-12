Bears Prevail in Special Teams Slugfest with Belleville
February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - In a wild, back-and-forth game where special teams were at the forefront, the Hershey Bears prevailed over the Belleville Senators on Saturday night at GIANT Center, earning a 5-4 win in front of 10,174 fans. The win moved Hershey's record to 24-14-3-3.
Hershey opened the scoring Saturday night on Mike Vecchione's 11th goal of the season. With Hershey on a 5-on-3 power play, Vecchione struck from the left circle, snapping a shot past Belleville goalie Mads Sogaard just 2:35 into the game. Aliaksei Protas and Cody Franson assisted on the goal, with Franson extending his point streak to five games.
Hugo Roy responded with a power play goal for Belleville at 11:28, striking for his first marker in the AHL. His one-timer beat Hershey netminder Hunter Shepard to make it 1-1.
Just 15 seconds later, the Bears regained the lead on a goal from Marcus Vela. Vela won an offensive zone faceoff back to Lucas Johansen at the left point. His snap shot to the goal was deflected by Vela past Sogaard to make it 2-1 Hershey. The goal was Vela's third of the season.
After Hershey's Dylan McIlrath was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for slashing, Belleville took advantage on the power play as Egor Sokolov added to his team lead in goals, tallying for his 11th marker of the season. Zac Leslie assisted on the tally at 16:25.
In the middle frame, the power play goals continued as Protas put Hershey in front with his second goal of the season. The forward one-timed an Alex Alexeyev pass from the right circle past Sogaard to make it 3-2 Hershey.
Belleville's Chris Wilkie would tie the score again, streaking down the right wing, and sliding a shot under Shepard's pad to make it 3-3 at 15:33 of the second period.
Only 1:21 into the third period, Logan Shaw gave Belleville its first lead of the night, skating down the left wing and slipping a shot off Shepard's pad and through his legs to make it 4-3 Belleville. The goal was unassisted and Shaw's fourth of the season.
However, Hershey struck for back-to-back goals to pull ahead and never look back. Mason Morelli scored the equalizer at 8:48, connecting for his 6th goal of the season, knocking the rebound of a Macoy Erkamops shot under Sogaard to make it 4-4.
Just under two minutes later, Franson scored the winner, snapping a shot through traffic from the center point. The power play goal was Franson's 5th marker of the season, and Vecchione and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby assisted on the deciding goal.
Belleville went 2-for-4 on the power play while Hershey was 3-for-5. Shots finished 34-29 Hershey.
The Bears are back in action tomorrow at 2:05 p.m. in Allentown as they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. That game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2022
- Wolves Extend Home Point Streak to 14 Games - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Gain Point in Overtime Loss to Hartford - Rochester Americans
- Early-Period Goals Lift Penguins over Phantoms, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Strong Second Period Pushes Admirals Past Stars - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Run out of Time against Penguins - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Shine in 2-1 Victory over Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Ice-O-Topes Rout Bruins in Front of Sellout Crowd - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Jonny Brodzinski Scores Overtime Winner as Wolf Pack Edge Americans 2-1 in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Prevail in Special Teams Slugfest with Belleville - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-1 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Suffer Home Loss to Monsters, Lose 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Checkers Keep Islanders off the Board, 2-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Knight Shuts out Islanders for Thrilling Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Thomas Harley from Texas - Texas Stars
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Darren Raddysh to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Crunch Defeated by Rocket, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Seattle Assigns Antoine Bibeau to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Add Three, Cates Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Heat Aim for Weekend Split Saturday against Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Brandon Baddock from the Montreal Canadiens in Exchange for Andrew Hammond - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Host Americans on Olympics Night at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Detroit Recalls Dan Renouf - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Senators at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs and Wolves Meet in Chicago for Second Matchup of Home-And-Home Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #40: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Fall, 3-2, to Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
- Abby Hangs 8 on the Moose, Cruise to 8-2 Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Put 45 Shots on Net But Fall 4-2 to the Gulls - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Continue to Haunt San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Cruises past Heat - Ontario Reign
- Moose Walloped at Abbotsford - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Knock off Pens to Win Third Straight - Belleville Senators
- Heat Drop Front End of Weekend Back-To-Back against Ontario - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.