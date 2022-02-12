Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Brandon Baddock from the Montreal Canadiens in Exchange for Andrew Hammond
February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Brandon Baddock from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for goaltender Andrew Hammond.
Baddock, 26 (3/29/95), has recorded seven points (3-4=7) in 33 games with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound native of Vermilion, Alberta has also appeared in one game with the Montreal Canadiens. He has played in 228 AHL games with Binghamton and Laval (2017-22), and owns 44 points (17-27=44) and 518 penalty minutes (PIM) in that span. In five seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings (2011-16) of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Baddock recorded 103 points (54-49=103) in 255 games.
Baddock was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.
Hammond, 34 (2/11/88), is 6-2-3 with a 2.44 goals-against average (GAA), a .908 save percentage (SV%) and three shutouts in 11 games with Iowa this season. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Minnesota Wild on Jul. 26, 2021.
Minnesota plays the Carolina Hurricanes at home on Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m. CT. Iowa plays in Rockford against the IceHogs on Feb. 15 at 7:00 p.m. CT.
