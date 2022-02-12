5 Things: Heat vs. Ontario

February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON HEAT (26-8-3-1) vs ONTARIO REIGN (25-8-3-2)

6:00 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Power Talk 1360, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (18)

Points - Matthew Phillips (37)

Reign:

Goals - Martin Frk (21)

Points - T.J. Tynan (50)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 30-for-157, 19.1% (14th)/PK - 145-for-162, 89.5% (1st)

Reign:

PP - 42-for-155, 27.1% (1st)/PK - 113-for-149, 75.8% (29th)

1. HEAT INDEX

Stockton's been here before. Twelve times this season the Heat have been defeated, an impressively low number considering tonight's tilt is game 39, 11 times the team has answered with a win the next night out. Tonight they seek bounce-back win 12. The team got off to the start they look for on Friday, Emilio Pettersen breaking the ice with his second goal of the campaign, but a resilient effort from the Reign saw Ontario rattle off four unanswered scores en route to a 5-2 win. Byron Froese was the other goal scorer for Stockton, which aims for a weekend split tonight at 6 p.m.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... Saturday night's alright for fighting, and that's not just from Elton John. The Heat have enjoyed the lights on Saturday nights, the club an impressive 9-1-2-0 on the day this season. At home on Saturdays, Stockton is 7-0-2-0 and will look to build on that impressive record with tonight's tilt. THAT... It's all about response, a message preached by the staff and leadership, and one that has landed as the Heat are undefeated on the season after losses. The recipe is nothing different, but doubling down on fast starts and structured play. Stockton, which has outscored opponents 42-18 in games following losses this season, has scored first in 10 times in 11 bounce-back games on the year and has been leading or tied after the first period every single time. THE OTHER... Some games are one-offs, and that's the hope for Stockton after a Friday game that defied the odds. The Heat had not gone without a point in a game in which they had scored first this season until last night, now 21-1-2-0 on the year when taking a 1-0 lead. They were 10-5-1-0 when tied after a period entering the tilt and an AHL-best 14-2-3-0 at home coming into the weekend. An exception to the rule? We should find out tonight.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Luke Philp

Friday was a tough game for No. 39, going without a point and a minus-3. Stockton has had three bounce-back games against Ontario, and Philp has lit the lamp in two of those and has registered a point all three times. He has five points (3g, 2a) in five games against Ontario this season.

Reign - Matthew Villalta

Should Villalta once again mind the crease, he'll look to continue his strong play against Stockton this year. Villalta has accounted for both wins for Ontario over the Heat, has a 2.36 GAA against the Heat with a .925 SVP.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.

Matthew Phillips is one point shy of matching his career high for points in a season.

Luke Philp is two goals shy of 40 in his AHL career.

5. QUOTABLE

"We're a detailed team that has a lot of structure. That's what we go off of. We can't play like we did (Friday). Usually we're good at cleaning that up, so hopefully we do that (Saturday)." - Emilio Pettersen on keys to Saturday's game

