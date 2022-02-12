Amerks Gain Point in Overtime Loss to Hartford

(Hartford, CT) - In a goaltending duel between Aaron Dell of Rochester Americans (23-15-3-2) and Adam Huska of the Hartford Wolf Pack (23-13-4-2), the Amerks forced overtime midway through the third period but fell 2-1 in the extra frame Saturday at XL Center.

The contest, which served as the second game of a season-long five-game road-swing, was also the third of four meetings this season between Rochester and Harford. Additionally, it was the Amerks' second straight game decided beyond regulation while giving Rochester at least one point in 21 of its last 31 games dating back to Nov. 19.

Dating back to the 2017-18 campaign, Rochester has earned wins in five of the last eight contests against Hartford while also recording at least one point in 10 of the previous 12 exchanges, going 7-2-1-2 over that span.

Defenseman Nick Boka netted his first career AHL goal from Ryan Scarfo, who played in his 100th AHL game for Rochester. Rookie forward JJ Peterka registered a personal-best and game-high eight shots on goal.

Goaltender Aaron Dell (7-1-1) stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced, which included 17 through the first 40 minutes of play to carry a shutout into the third period. In seven of his nine appearances this season, he has made 25 or more saves while also averaging 30 shots-against.

Matthew Robertson scored his first professional goal in the third period while Hartford's leading point-getter Jonny Brodzinski sealed the victory with his team-leading 17th goal of the campaign in overtime. Anthony Greco produced his seventh multi-point effort of the season for the Wolf Pack, who entered the contest with a 6-3-1-0 record in their last contests.

Netminder Adam Huska evened his record to 5-5-3 as he made 30 of the 31 shots he faced. The third-year goaltender made 15 of his 30 saves in the final 23:12 of the game to earn the win.

The Wolf Pack and Amerks entered the final period of regulation deadlocked in a scoreless game as both Dell and Huska combined for 31 saves through the first 40 minutes of play.

On the first shift of the third period, Hartford cracked the scoreless game just 24 seconds into the stanza when Robertson capitalized on a back-door, cross-ice feed from fellow defense-partner Zach Giuttari and Greco.

The goaltending duel continued until Rochester got on the scoreboard at the 9:58 mark when Boka forced a turnover just outside the Amerks zone with Scarfo.

After gathering the puck, Boka pushed it ahead to Scarfo and the duo raced into the offensive zone on a two-on-one odd-man rush. Scarfo carried the puck down the left-wing and snapped a shot atop the left face-off dot before Boka chipped in the rebound to knot the score at 1-1.

Neither team was able to score in the second half of the third period and the overtime was required.

During the extra frame, Rochester nearly picked up the win as Peterka was sprung on a breakaway from Brendan Warren, however, the German forward was denied two minutes into the period.

Two minutes later, Hartford caught the Amerks on an extended shift, and using the short-change, Brodzinksi raced into the offensive zone and tucked a backhanded shot over the blocker of Dell with 1:48 left in the extra session to seal the 2-1 win.

The Amerks conclude the Atlantic Division portion of their season-long five-game road-swing on Tuesday, Feb. 15 when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders for a 7:05 p.m. contest. All of the action from Webster Bank Arena will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

