Belleville Sens Knock off Pens to Win Third Straight

February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators earned their first win at the Mohegan Sun Arena in franchise history on Friday night with a 2-1 victory over the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

Netminder Filip Gustavsson followed suit, setting a new franchise mark winning his 37th career game as a member of the Belleville Senators.

Belleville opened the scoring through alternate captain Parker Kelly, who marked his return to the lineup, finding the back of the net, 7:18 into the game after he split the defence.

After a near-perfect road start, the Senators took a 1-0 lead into the intermission. Belleville continued their strong play into the second period when Andrew Agozzino notched his team-leading 12th goal of the season with a quick release over the glove of Tommy Nappier.

In the final twenty minutes of play, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins found their answer to Filip Gustavsson, ending his shutout streak at 108:55. Despite the Valtteri Puustinen man-advantage tally with 11:05 left to play, Belleville ultimately hung on for their third consecutive win.

Fast Facts

Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves tonight to set a franchise record with 37 career wins. The Skelleftea, Sweden native, has a 0.50 GAA and .981 SV% in his last two appearances.

Andrew Agozzino scored his team-leading 12th goal.

Captain Logan Shaw extended his point streak to three straight.

Jonathan Aspirot has points in four of his last five games.

Sens on Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/2 | Penalty Kill: 4/5

Head Coach Troy Mann:

"I thought through forty minutes we were the team that had the better chances. Unfortunately, their goalie was playing well, and we couldn't get that third or fourth goal to put the game out of hand and have a much easier third period. Certainly, the penalties didn't help in the third and pretty much kept their momentum throughout the period, but you know what you have to win those types of games. When you only get two goals after forty minutes, you feel you're the better team, and then they make their push in the third. We stuck with it, and had good perseverance. I thought we played really well the last five minutes to protect that one-goal lead."

On the Schedule:

The Belleville Senators return to action tomorrow night, concluding their three-game road trip of the Keystone State when they visit the Hershey Bears. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m with David Foot.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.