IceHogs and Wolves Meet in Chicago for Second Matchup of Home-And-Home Series

Rosemont, IL - The Rockford IceHogs hit the road to face off against the Chicago Wolves in the second matchup of the home-and-home series tonight at Allstate Arena at 7PM. This is the tenth of 12 meetings between the two in-state clubs this season.

Hello Home-and-Home!

The weekend series with Chicago is the fourth home-and-home series of the season for the IceHogs. Their next one will come on Feb. 19 and 20 against Grand Rapids. In the previous home-and-home set on Feb. 4 and 5 against Iowa, the IceHogs and Wild split the series after Rockford skated away with a 4-2 win at Iowa, while the Wild won 4-2 the following night in Rockford. The IceHogs have the potential to sweep this home-and-home series after a 5-4 win last night.

Outshot But Not Outscored

In Rockford's 5-4 win against the Wolves last night, they scored the five goals on just 23 shots including three goals on six shots in the second period alone. On the flip side, Rockford goaltender Collin Delia stopped 43 shots to put the IceHogs in a position to win.

Taking Down the Top Dog

The Chicago Wolves have spent the first half of the season dominating opponents and hold an overall record of 27-9-4-2 and went on an AHL season-long, 12-game winning streak from Nov. 26-Dec.18. However, when they meet the IceHogs, they are 3-4-0-2 with the IceHogs holding six of the Wolves' setbacks (four regulation losses, two shootout loss) this season, including the Wolves' most recent loss coming last night in Rockford.

Game Notes, Rosters and Information

Full Rosters & Media Notes

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 18-16-3-1, (5th, Central Division)

Chicago: 27-9-4-2, (1st, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Oct. 16 at Chicago, 5-3 Win

Nov. 12 at Rockford, 4-1 Loss Recap & Highlights

Nov. 19 at Rockford, 6-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Nov. 20 at Chicago, 3-2 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Nov. 27 at Chicago, 3-2 Shootout Loss Recap & Highlights

Jan. 7 at Rockford, 8-0 Win Recap & Highlights

Jan. 17 at Rockford, 5-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Jan. 29 at Chicago, 7 p.m., 1-0 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Feb. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m. 5-4 Win, Recap & Highlights

Feb. 12 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Apr. 19 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Apr. 30 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

6-2-0-1

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

83-67-10-5

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (2nd season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes

