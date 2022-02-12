Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Thomas Harley from Texas
February 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Thomas Harley from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Harley, 20, has skated in 27 AHL games with Texas in 2021-22, recording 11 assists (0-11=11). Harley ranks second among Texas blueliners in points (11), while his 11 assists this season also rank second among club defensemen and seventh among all Texas skaters. The defenseman has also appeared in eight NHL games with Dallas this season, recording eight blocked shots, five hits and nine shots on goal with an average time on ice per game of 13:05.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Syracuse, N.Y. was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.
