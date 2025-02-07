Stars Power Past IceHogs 6-3 with Four Third Period Goals

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs' Drew Commesso versus Texas Stars' Matej Blümel

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Rockford IceHogs 6-3 on Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, securing their fourth consecutive win this season over their Central Division foe.

Andreas Anthanasiou opened the scoring on the power play for the IceHogs 2:23 into the second period. Cole Guttman fired a shot from the top of the right circle, where Anthanasiou was waiting to bury the loose puck into an open net. Chase Wheatcroft answered for Texas just under two minutes past the halfway point of the game. Kole Lind's shot rocketed off the mask of goaltender Drew Commesso and shot out directly to Wheatcroft in the slot, where he immediately fired it into the net.

Curtis McKenzie put the Stars ahead for the first time in the game with 5:51 remaining in the second period, redirecting an Antonio Stranges pass on the doorstep of the Rockford goal. Just over two minutes later, the IceHogs capitalized on the power play to even the score at two. Guttman fired a shot past an outstretched Remi Poirier, who was sliding across the crease but couldn't get to the elevated shot in time.

The Stars took the lead early in the third period with a power-play goal. Stranges skated just above the goal line and made a cross-crease pass to Matej Blümel on the backdoor, who finished it off. Guttman evened the score one minute after the 10-minute mark when he was found in the slot by Brandon Baddock. Arttu Hyry quickly regained the lead for Texas less than a minute later with a shot from a tough angle below the right circle. Kyle Capobianco added insurance with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Commesso on the far side. Lind sealed the 6-3 victory with an empty-net goal.

Poirier turned away 16 of 19 shots in the win, extending his point streak to six consecutive games (4-0-2). Commesso stopped 31 of 36 shots in the loss for the IceHogs.

The Stars and IceHogs face-off again for game two of the weekend series on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

