Preds Acquire Friedman from Vancouver

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Mark Friedman from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for future considerations.

Friedman has played in five contests for Vancouver and 20 for the Abbotsford Canucks this season, picking up six points (1g-5a), 15 penalty minutes and a +4 rating at the AHL level. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound defenseman scored his first goal of the season on Oct. 25 vs. San Diego and has two points and a +4 rating in his last four appearances.

Originally selected by Philadelphia in the third round (86th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Friedman made his NHL debut in 2018-19 and skated in 11 games over the next three seasons with the Flyers. The defenseman was claimed on waivers by Pittsburgh during the 2020-21 season and then spent the next three campaigns with the Penguins organization, tallying 11 points (4g-7a), a +6 rating and 43 penalty minutes. He has spent the past two seasons with the Canucks organization, skating in 28 games while recording an assist and 31 penalty minutes. Friedman has skated in 238 AHL games with Lehigh Valley, Wilkes-Baree and Abbotsford. The blueliner has tallied 77 points (13g-64a), a +4 rating and 156 penalty minutes during his 238-game AHL career with Lehigh Valley, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Abbotsford. Prior to turning pro, Friedman played three seasons at Bowling Green State University from 2014-17. In 121 games for the Falcons, he recorded 16 goals, 52 assists and 68 points. He was named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team in 2015, WCHA First All-Star Team in 2016 and the WCHA Third All-Star Team in 2017.

The Admirals return to action tonight, Friday, Feb. 7 when the teams hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

