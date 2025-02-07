Blues Assign F MacKenzie MacEachern to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward MacKenzie MacEachern to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

MacEachern, 30, has dressed in 17 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting 15 points (six goals, nine assists) and 36 penalty minutes. Overall, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has appeared in 123 career NHL regular-season games with the Blues, totaling 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) and 55 penalty minutes.

The T-Birds return to the ice following the AHL All-Star Break on Friday night as they visit the Providence Bruins to begin a two-game, home-and-home series. Saturday's game in Springfield marks the annual Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

