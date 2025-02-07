More Extra Hockey Phantoms Down Monsters in Shootout

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - Overtime hockey and one-goal nailbiters have been a regular occurrence for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this year who played to a regulation tie for a league-leading 16th time this season while picking up a 3-2 shootout win over the Cleveland Monsters on Friday night at PPL Center.

J.R. Avon and Samu Tuomaala scored in the skills competition as the Phantoms improved to 3-1 in shootouts this season while Olle Lycksell (13th) and Massimo Rizzo (5th) provided the Phantoms with a 2-0 lead in the first period. But it was goaltender Parker Gahagen (7-1-1) who stole the show in a 24-save performance including several close-range denials as the 31-year-old goaltender won his sixth consecutive start since December 28.

Lehigh Valley (22-17-6) has now won three of its last four as they returned from the break with a flourish. The Phantoms were buzzing in the first period to commence their first game in nine days frustrating the Monsters with their aggressive forecheck pressure.

The Phantoms struck for a pair of goals 2:30 apart in the dominating period. Ethan Samson's keep at the blue line led to a connection with Jacob Gaucher on the right boards who found Lycksell behind the cage. The Phantoms All-Star representative quickly carried out in front for a wrap-around to the far post past goaltender Zach Sawchenko at 11:34 for a 1-0 lead. Lycksell has 28 points in 29 games with the Phantoms this season.

Next was a Tuomaala shot that was repelled by Sawchenko in mid-air where Rizzo was poised for a quick mid-air putback into the net for a 2-0 advantage exactly 150 seconds later. Rizzo has scored goals in consecutive games. Garrett Wilson also received an assist on the play.

Cleveland (24-13-7) entered the chat in the second period and kept the Phantoms, and especially Gahagen, on their toes. The Phantoms' netminder made several strong saves in the second and into the third to hold off the Monsters. Veteran scorer Rocco Grimaldi was denied on breakaway efforts in each period and Gahagen's scrambles drew approving ovations from the Phantoms-partisan contingent.

But the Monsters finally broke through with two goals by Roman Ahcan in the third period. He took a connection up the right-wing and sniped on the rush to the far post past Gahagen to get Cleveland on the board at 5:46. Ahcan also crashed out into the end-boards with Hunter McDonald drawing a crowd over the fallen Cleveland forward.

But Ahcan was okay enough to return to the game and hustle to a puck in the crease that had barely dribbled behind Gahagen at 9:24 shortly after the Phantoms had killed a Cleveland power play. The Monsters' forward rushed in from the left-wing corner to get there first for the equalizing goal.

Both teams exchanged strong chances for the remainder of the third and into overtime but Gahagen and Sawchenko both held strong.

J.R. Avon made it look easy in the first round of the shootout with his backhand flip past the left pad of Sawchenko.

Cleveland's Trey Fix-Wolansky missed wide in the second round setting up Tuomaala to potentially seal the game. The second-year Phantom didn't miss as he rifled it through five-hole to finish the victory.

The Phantoms played their 28th one-goal game of the season, second-most in the AHL to Hershey (29). The Phantoms are 16-6-6 in one-goal games including 10-1-3 at home.

Lehigh Valley has won three of its last four games and improved to 2-1-0 against Cleveland this season. The two teams will meet again on April 18 in the last home game of the regular season for the Phantoms.

Massimo Rizzo is on his first career goal streak having scored in back-to-back games.

Olle Lycksell has goals in five of his last six games with eight goals total in a stretch that dates all the way back to December 18.

Since December 28, Parker Gahagen is 6-0-0, 1.29, .949. He has the third best GAA in the AHL among goalies with three or more games in that stretch.

Phantoms defenseman Louie Belpedio was acknowledged on the videoboard in the first period for his milestone 400th career pro game. It was also the alternate captain's 150th game with the Phantoms in three seasons.

The Phantoms had zero power plays in a game for the first time this season.

The Phantoms are back at home on Saturday against the Hartford Wolf Pack featuring postgame autographs with the Phantoms players presented by NJM Insurance.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 11:34 - LV, O. Lycksell (13) (J. Gaucher, E. Samson) (1-0)

1st 14:04 - LV, M. Rizzo (5) (S. Tuomaala, G. Wilson) (2-0)

3rd 5:46 - CLE, R. Ahcan (10) (C. Butler, S. Svozil) (2-1)

3rd 9:24 - CLE, R. Ahcan (11) (J. Labate, O. Bjorgvik-Holm) (2-2)

Shootout

LV - J. Avon GOAL, O. Lycksell X, S. Tuomaala GOAL

CLE - J. Dumais X, T. Fix-Wolansky X

Shots:

LV 28 - CLE 26

Goaltenders:

LV - P. Gahagen (W) (7-1-1) (24/26)

CLE - Z. Sawchenko (SOL) (8-5-3) (25/27)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (22-17-6)

Cleveland (24-13-7)

UPCOMING

Saturday, February 8 (7:05) - Hartford Wolf Pack at Phantoms - Postgame Autographs with Team presented by NJM Insurance

Friday, February 14 (7:05) - Phantoms at W-B/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, February 15 (7:05) - Syracuse Crunch at Phantoms - Bucket Hats from Capital Blue. Margaritaville Night. Live Music "Jimmy and the Parrots"

Sunday, February 16 (3:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms - meLVin's Birthday with his mascot friends!

American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2025

