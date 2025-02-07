Wolf Pack Lose Seventh in a Row 3-0 to Checkers

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack returned from the All-Star Break on Friday night but were unable to snap their six-game losing streak. The Wolf Pack were shutout for the fifth time this season, falling 3-0 to the Charlotte Checkers.

Justin Sourdif opened the scoring 11:33 in, potting his ninth goal of the campaign. Sourdif found a loose puck on the right-wing side, danced through the circle and made his way around a defender and to the front of the net. There, he beat Louis Domingue through the five-hole to break the ice. It marked the first time in the season series that the Checkers drew first blood.

Rasmus Asplund extended the lead to 2-0 just 54 seconds into period two. Sandis Vilmanis connected with Asplund in the right-wing circle, where the veteran forward snapped a quick shot that beat Domingue.

Domingue was strong in the middle frame, making 13 saves to keep the Wolf Pack within striking distance entering the final period of play.

Will Lockwood put the game out of reach 8:05 into the third period, however, snapping his eighth goal of the season by Domingue to make it a 3-0 game. His shot came from the left-wing side.

Michael Benning picked up the primary assist on the goal, his 17 th of the campaign. Vilmanis had the secondary helper, his second of the game.

Cooper Black made five saves in the third period, keeping the Wolf Pack at bay for his third shutout of his rookie season.

The loss marked the Wolf Pack's seventh in a row (0-5-2-0). It was also the club's seventh straight regulation loss at the XL Center, a franchise record.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for a showdown with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. at the PPL Center. Coverage is available starting at 6:50 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr with 'Wolf Pack Pregame'.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, Feb. 12, when the Bridgeport Islanders come to town!

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

