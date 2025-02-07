P-Bruins Take Two Points Against Thunderbirds in Shootout
February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Forward Max Jones scored the game-tying goal with 3:55 remaining in the final frame, before the Providence Bruins took the extra point with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Tyler Pitlick scored the first goal of the contest early in the second frame. Goaltender Brandon Bussi made 25 saves and stopped all three shootout attempts to earn the victory.
How It Happened
From the corner, Jeffrey Viel sent a pass to Pitlick cutting towards the crease, where he redirected the puck inside the right post to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 15:48 remaining in the second period. Patrick Brown received a secondary assist. Matthew Kessel hammered a slap shot from the top of the left circle that whistled into the far corner, tying the game at 1-1 with 4:29 to play in the second frame. Hugh McGing capitalized on a rebound at the right post, giving the T-Birds a 2-1 lead with 13:00 left in the third period. As the power play expired, Jones collected a rebound in the right circle and fired a shot inside the near post, tying the game at 2-2 with 3:55 remaining in the third period. John Farinacci and Fabian Lysell were credited with the assists. Vinni Lettieri scored the lone goal of the shootout in the second round.
Stats
Farinacci has three assists in his last four games. Bussi stopped 25 of 27 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 45 shots. The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2. The Providence Bruins improve to 25-14-4-1.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, February 8 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2025
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Zherenko Superb as T-Birds Extend Point Streak to 6 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Take Two Points Against Thunderbirds in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Black's 20 Saves Help Checkers Hand Hartford 3-0 Defeat - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Stay Hot, Beat the Crunch 4-2 - Utica Comets
- Reign Announce 5 PM Start Time for Monarchs Night - Ontario Reign
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Dylan Duke from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Gaucher Assigned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preds Acquire Friedman from Vancouver - Milwaukee Admirals
- Forward Zac Funk Re-Assigned to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Assign Mack Guzda to Savannah - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Ink Defenseman Andrew Perrott to AHL Deal - Hershey Bears
- Stars Reassign Forward Matthew Seminoff to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Monsters, Game #45 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game #42 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (19-19-2-1) vs San Jose Barracuda (23-13-2-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors v Wolves, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Return from All-Star Break to Battle Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Assign F MacKenzie MacEachern to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Conor Sheary to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Islanders at Penguins - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Look to Carry Momentum into Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Day Preview - CGY at HSK - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.