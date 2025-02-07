P-Bruins Take Two Points Against Thunderbirds in Shootout

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Forward Max Jones scored the game-tying goal with 3:55 remaining in the final frame, before the Providence Bruins took the extra point with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Tyler Pitlick scored the first goal of the contest early in the second frame. Goaltender Brandon Bussi made 25 saves and stopped all three shootout attempts to earn the victory.

How It Happened

From the corner, Jeffrey Viel sent a pass to Pitlick cutting towards the crease, where he redirected the puck inside the right post to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 15:48 remaining in the second period. Patrick Brown received a secondary assist. Matthew Kessel hammered a slap shot from the top of the left circle that whistled into the far corner, tying the game at 1-1 with 4:29 to play in the second frame. Hugh McGing capitalized on a rebound at the right post, giving the T-Birds a 2-1 lead with 13:00 left in the third period. As the power play expired, Jones collected a rebound in the right circle and fired a shot inside the near post, tying the game at 2-2 with 3:55 remaining in the third period. John Farinacci and Fabian Lysell were credited with the assists. Vinni Lettieri scored the lone goal of the shootout in the second round.

Stats

Farinacci has three assists in his last four games. Bussi stopped 25 of 27 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 45 shots. The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2. The Providence Bruins improve to 25-14-4-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, February 8 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

