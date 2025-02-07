Bears Ink Defenseman Andrew Perrott to AHL Deal

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced that the club has signed defenseman Andrew Perrott to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season and loaned him to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Perrott, 23, has appeared in 43 games with South Carolina this season, posting 21 points (7g, 14a) and 98 penalty minutes. The native of Columbia Station, Ohio has collected five assists over his past four games and leads the ECHL in major penalties with eight.

The 5'10", 216-pound rearguard split the previous two seasons in the AHL and ECHL in the Chicago Blackhawks' organization. Last season, he skated in 20 games for the Rockford IceHogs, scoring five points (1g, 4a) after playing 13 games with Rockford in 2022-23, scoring two points (1g, 1a).

Perrott has skated in 33 career AHL games with Rockford, scoring seven points (2g, 5a) while he's played 113 ECHL games with Indy and South Carolina, scoring 49 points (12g, 37a).

His father, Nathan Perrott, played parts of seven years in the AHL, skating in 266 career games with Albany, Norfolk, Milwaukee, St. John's, and Toronto, while also appearing in 89 NHL games for Nashville, Toronto, and Dallas.

