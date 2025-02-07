Reign Announce 5 PM Start Time for Monarchs Night

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced a change to the game time for February 23 vs. the Calgary Wranglers at Toyota Arena. The contest will now be played at 5 p.m.

During the game, the Reign will honor members of the Manchester Monarchs who won the 2015 AHL Calder Cup Championship.

In addition, Ontario will show its appreciation for the brave individuals who battled the recent fires across the Los Angeles area by inviting all first responders in Southern California out to enjoy that night's game at Toyota Arena.

Tickets for Monarchs Night and all remaining Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

