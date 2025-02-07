Reign Announce 5 PM Start Time for Monarchs Night
February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced a change to the game time for February 23 vs. the Calgary Wranglers at Toyota Arena. The contest will now be played at 5 p.m.
During the game, the Reign will honor members of the Manchester Monarchs who won the 2015 AHL Calder Cup Championship.
In addition, Ontario will show its appreciation for the brave individuals who battled the recent fires across the Los Angeles area by inviting all first responders in Southern California out to enjoy that night's game at Toyota Arena.
Tickets for Monarchs Night and all remaining Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, X and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2025
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Zherenko Superb as T-Birds Extend Point Streak to 6 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Take Two Points Against Thunderbirds in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Black's 20 Saves Help Checkers Hand Hartford 3-0 Defeat - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Stay Hot, Beat the Crunch 4-2 - Utica Comets
- Reign Announce 5 PM Start Time for Monarchs Night - Ontario Reign
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Dylan Duke from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Gaucher Assigned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preds Acquire Friedman from Vancouver - Milwaukee Admirals
- Forward Zac Funk Re-Assigned to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Assign Mack Guzda to Savannah - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Ink Defenseman Andrew Perrott to AHL Deal - Hershey Bears
- Stars Reassign Forward Matthew Seminoff to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Monsters, Game #45 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game #42 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (19-19-2-1) vs San Jose Barracuda (23-13-2-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors v Wolves, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Return from All-Star Break to Battle Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Assign F MacKenzie MacEachern to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Conor Sheary to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Islanders at Penguins - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Look to Carry Momentum into Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Day Preview - CGY at HSK - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Reign Announce 5 PM Start Time for Monarchs Night
- Reign Top Roadrunners In Shootout
- Reign Edge Roadrunners, 2-1
- Reign Clipped by Colorado
- Reign Blank Firebirds