Griffins Blanked by Admirals, Undergo Third Straight Shutout

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

MILWAUKEE -- The Grand Rapids Griffins sustained their third straight shutout loss, falling 3-0 against the Milwaukee Admirals at Panther Arena. The loss marked the first instance in franchise history that the Griffins have been shut out in three consecutive outings.

The Griffins have failed to score in their last 181:53 minutes of play, dating back to Austin Watson's empty net goal against Rockford on Jan. 29. Despite the loss, Josiah Didier and William Wallinder both skated in their 100th game as a Griffin. Goaltender Sebastian Cossa saved 19 shots in his 26th start of the year (14-9-3) and Dominik Shine returned to the Griffins' lineup following his first stint with the Detroit Red Wings.

The Griffins endured a penalty just 1:30 into the outing but killed it while preventing Milwaukee from registering a shot. Grand Rapids failed to score on a power play of its own at 6:11 before killing off another penalty with 9:11 remaining in the frame. A slashing call against the Admirals at 19:55 allowed the Griffins to enter the second period with 1:55 left in their second power-play chance.

With 30 seconds left in the Grand Rapids power play, a penalty against Nate Danielson made the matchup 4-on-4 before the Admirals went on their third advantage. The Griffins defended the power play, but the Admirals found the back of the net at 6:16 when a shot from Ozzy Wiesblatt beat Cossa for the only goal Milwaukee would need. Another Griffins penalty put the Admirals back on the advantage at 7:12 and Chase De Leo extended the lead to two on the power play with 11:21 remaining in the frame. Grand Rapids outshot the Admirals 20-12 in the middle frame but came up empty-handed.

With 6:18 remaining, Ryder Rolston posted the Admirals' third tally of the game on a breakaway. The Griffins pulled Cossa with 2:09 left, attempting to earn their first point. However, they failed to take advantage with the extra attacker and fell 3-0.

Notes *The Griffins failed to cash in on the power play for the fourth straight game (0-for-12). *Grand Rapids outshot its opponent for the 13th time this season, sporting a 35-22 advantage.

Box Score

Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0

Milwaukee 0 2 1 - 3

1st Period- No Scoring. Penalties-Snively Gr (slashing), 1:30; Bjork Mil (tripping), 6:11; Doucet Gr (slashing), 10:49; Mutter Mil (slashing), 19:55.

2nd Period-1, Milwaukee, Wiesblatt 11 (O'Reilly, Bellows), 6:16. 2, Milwaukee, De Leo 1 (Lucchini, Stastney), 8:39 (PP). Penalties-Danielson Gr (interference), 1:25; Rafferty Gr (closing hand on puck, fighting), 5:25; Mutter Mil (roughing, fighting), 5:25; Watson Gr (slashing), 7:12; Ottenbreit Mil (interference), 8:53; Wiesblatt Mil (goaltender interference), 14:10; Shine Gr (hooking), 19:37.

3rd Period-3, Milwaukee, Rolston 8 (De Leo), 13:42. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 8-20-7-35. Milwaukee 7-12-3-22.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 4; Milwaukee 1 / 5.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 14-9-3 (22 shots-19 saves). Milwaukee, Murray 14-7-3 (35 shots-35 saves).

A-4,225

Three Stars

1. MIL Murray (W, SO, 35 saves); 2. MIL De Leo (goal, assist); 3. MIL Wiesblatt (game-winner)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 25-15-3-1 (54 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 8 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. EST

Milwaukee: 22-15-3-4 (51 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 8 vs. Grand Rapids 6 p.m. CST

