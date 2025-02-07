Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Dylan Duke from Syracuse Crunch

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Dylan Duke from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Duke, 21, has skated in 36 games with the Crunch this season and recorded 13 goals, tied for the sixth-most among all AHL rookies, along with 22 points, two game-winning tallies and a plus-6 rating. The Strongsville, Ohio, native leads all Syracuse skaters for goals while ranking tied for first for game-winners, tied for third for points and tied for fourth for plus/minus.

Prior to joining the Crunch, Duke played in 123 games with the University of Michigan Wolverines, registering 54 goals and 100 points and a plus-25 rating. He led all Michigan skaters with 26 goals during the 2023-24 season while his 49 points ranked third.

The 5-foot-10, 177-pound forward was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the fourth round, 126th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft and is looking to make his NHL debut.

