IceHogs Look to Carry Momentum into Texas

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Austin, Tx. - The Rockford IceHogs take on the Texas Stars tonight at 7 p.m. at the HEB Center. The IceHogs have not played in Austin since late November where they took three out of a four possible points. Rockford has dropped their last three meetings with the Stars after winning the first two games of the season series.

Last Time Out- The Rockford IceHogs snapped their five-game winless streak last Saturday with a thrilling 5-4 shootout victory over the Milwaukee Admirals. Rockford got goals from Cavan Fitzgerald, Brett Seney, Andreas Athanasiou, and Samuel Savoie in regulation. Guttman and Athanasiou would score in the shootout while Mitchell Weeks made stops on two out of three Milwaukee shooters to give the IceHogs their 17th win of the season.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 17-19-5-1, 40 points (5th Central Division)

Texas- 24-14-3-0, 51 points (2nd Central Division)

Korchinski Shines In Cali- Cole Guttman and Kevin Korchinski represented the IceHogs in the 2025 AHL All Star Classic in Palm Springs, CA last weekend. Korchinski helped the Central Division win the All Star Classic for the first time since 2017. The IceHogs' defenseman had a goal and two assists in the round robin tournament before scoring a shootout goal in the championship game. With his three points and shootout goal, Korchinski was named AHL All-Star Classic MVP. The IceHogs and city of Rockford will host the AHL All-Star Classic Feb 10-11, 2026.

Narrow Margins- The IceHogs have had no shortage of stress-inducing games this season, playing in 14 games decided by one goal. Four of their previous five games have been decided by one goal, three of which went to overtime or the shootout. The IceHogs are 4-4-5-1 in one goal contests this season while the Stars have had more success in narrow games. In 17 one-goal games, Texas has posted a 10-4-3 record. The Stars enter the weekend having played in five consecutive games that have been decided by a lone goal.

Scouting the Stars- Texas enters the weekend series with the IceHogs having dropped their last three games including back-to-back overtime losses to the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Stars have taken the last three meetings with the IceHogs including a 6-1 win in Rockford on Jan. 11. Antonio Stranges leads Texas in scoring with 36 points (16G, 20A) through 39 games this year. Stranges, 23, has three goals and an assist in five games against Rockford this season. Cameron Hughes has done the most damage against the IceHogs with two goals and four assists.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

Nov. 19 vs Texas 7 p.m. W 5-2

Nov. 22 @ Texas 7 p.m. W 2-1

Nov. 23 @ Texas 7 p.m. L 2-3 OT

Jan. 8 vs Texas 7 p.m. L 1-4

Jan. 11 vs Texas 7 p.m. L 1-6

Feb. 7 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Mar. 8 vs Texas 7 p.m.

