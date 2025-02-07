Penguins Strand Islanders, 3-0

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Tristan Jarry recorded a shutout as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins blanked the Bridgeport Islanders, 3-0, on Friday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (25-11-4-0) notched two goals in the first period, then cruised to victory with Jarry's great goaltending. Ville Koivunen - fresh off of being named AHL Rookie of the Month for January - gathered a pair of assists, as well.

After a few chances from both sides in the first ten minutes of the game, Sam Poulin forced a turnover and launched a bar-down, wrist shot.

With 2:11 left in the first frame, Boris Katchouk, Tristan Broz, and Ville Koivunen played catch with the puck leading to Koivunen delivering a perfect, backdoor pass to Broz for a tap in goal. The tally marks Broz's first goal in 2025 after being sidelined with an illness for the team's first 12 contests of the New Year.

Late in the second period with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton still ahead, 2-0, Jarry was tested on a shorthanded breakaway by Liam Foudy. Jarry shut down Foudy's five-hole deke and kept the Islanders off the board.

Jarry and Bridgeport netminder Henrik Tikkanen both stood tall in net throughout the third frame, with both goalies making key saves throughout to keep the game close.

Boris Katchouk concluded the night's scoring with an empty-net goal with fewer than three minutes left in regulation.

Jarry stopped all 31 shots he faced. Tikkanen denied 33 of 35 Penguins bids.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, February 8th, when the Penguins take on the Cleveland Monsters for the first time this season in their Crosscheck Cancer night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Puck drop between the two teams is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

