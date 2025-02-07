Checkers Assign Mack Guzda to Savannah
February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers announced today that Mack Guzda has been assigned to Savannah.
The 24-year-old goaltender has been out with injury and not skating with the team since the start of training camp.
Guzda, who signed a one-year AHL contract with Charlotte over the summer, played two games in October of last season before suffering a season-ending injury - those are the netminder's only appearances since May 2023.
He now joins Evan Cormier and Keith Kinkaid as the AHL-contracted goalies currently suiting up for the Ghost Pirates.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2025
- Checkers Assign Mack Guzda to Savannah - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Ink Defenseman Andrew Perrott to AHL Deal - Hershey Bears
- Stars Reassign Forward Matthew Seminoff to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Monsters, Game #45 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game #42 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (19-19-2-1) vs San Jose Barracuda (23-13-2-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors v Wolves, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Return from All-Star Break to Battle Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Assign F MacKenzie MacEachern to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Conor Sheary to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Islanders at Penguins - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Look to Carry Momentum into Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Day Preview - CGY at HSK - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.