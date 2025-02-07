Checkers Assign Mack Guzda to Savannah

Sports stats



Charlotte Checkers

Checkers Assign Mack Guzda to Savannah

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release


The Checkers announced today that Mack Guzda has been assigned to Savannah.

The 24-year-old goaltender has been out with injury and not skating with the team since the start of training camp.

Guzda, who signed a one-year AHL contract with Charlotte over the summer, played two games in October of last season before suffering a season-ending injury - those are the netminder's only appearances since May 2023.

He now joins Evan Cormier and Keith Kinkaid as the AHL-contracted goalies currently suiting up for the Ghost Pirates.

Check out the Charlotte Checkers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central