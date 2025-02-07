Checkers Assign Mack Guzda to Savannah

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Checkers announced today that Mack Guzda has been assigned to Savannah.

The 24-year-old goaltender has been out with injury and not skating with the team since the start of training camp.

Guzda, who signed a one-year AHL contract with Charlotte over the summer, played two games in October of last season before suffering a season-ending injury - those are the netminder's only appearances since May 2023.

He now joins Evan Cormier and Keith Kinkaid as the AHL-contracted goalies currently suiting up for the Ghost Pirates.

