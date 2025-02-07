Black's 20 Saves Help Checkers Hand Hartford 3-0 Defeat

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







HARTFORD, CT- The Checkers returned from the All-Star Break in dominant fashion, handing Hartford a 3-0 defeat behind a stellar performance from Cooper Black between the pipes.

Tapping into what has been one of their biggest strengths this season, the Checkers stifled the Hartford offense from start to finish, allowing just 20 shots on goal and five in the third period alone. Black was up to the task on all of them, denying every shot he saw to the frustration of the home team.

On the offensive side of things, the Checkers gave their rookie netminder more than enough support to work with. Three of Charlotte's hottest hands provided the production - first was Justin Sourdif cutting past a defender and beating Hartford goaltender Louis Domingue to open the scoring in the first, then Rasmus Asplund kicked off the second by wiring a quick wrister from the slot less than a minute into the frame. Will Lockwood delivered the knockout blow midway through the third when he buried a shot off a two-on-one rush and set the visitors on course for a decisive victory on the road.

Notes

The Checkers have won four of their last five games The Checkers are 1-2-1-1 this season against Hartford Black's shutout was his third of the season, a mark that leads all AHL rookie goalies and is a franchise record for a rookie goalie Lockwood has goals in four consecutive games Tonight was Sandis Vilmanis' third two-assist game of the season Asplund extended his point streak to five games Riley Bezeau recorded an assist, his first point since Nov. 3 Josh Davies, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Nicholas Zabaneh, Riley Hughes, Riese Gaber, Mitch Vande Sompel, Trevor Carrick and Chris Driedger were the extras for Charlotte.

