Monsters Edged 3-2 in a Shootout by Phantoms

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







LEHIGH VALLEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 in a shootout on Friday night at the PPL Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-13-3-4 and in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Lehigh Valley's Olle Lycksell opened the scoring at 11:34 of the first period followed by Massimo Rizzo doubling the lead at 14:04 of the frame for a 2-0 Phantoms lead through 20 minutes. After a scoreless second period, Roman Ahcan picked up two tallies for the Cleveland at 5:46 and 9:24 to tie the game 2-2 through regulation, with Cameron Butler, Stanislav Svozil, Joseph LaBate and Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm grabbing assists. The game proceeded to a shootout after a silent overtime period leading to Jon-Randall Avon and Samu Tuomaala scoring for the Phantoms to take the 3-2 shootout win.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 26 saves in defeat while Lehigh Valley's Parker Gahagen stopped 24 shots for the win.

The Monsters continue their road trip to take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, at Mohegan Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on WTAM 1100, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 0 2 0 0 2 LV 2 0 0 0 1 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 26 0/2 0/0 15 min / 2 inf LV 28 0/0 2/2 19 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Sawchenko SOL 26 2 8-5-4 LV Gahagen W 24 2 7-1-2 Cleveland Record: 24-13-3-4, 3rd North Division Lehigh Valley: 22-17-5-1, 5th Atlantic Division

