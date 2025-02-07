Forward Zac Funk Re-Assigned to Stingrays

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced that forward Zac Funk has been re-assigned from Hershey to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Funk, 21, had five points (2g, 3a) in five games with the Stingrays. He collected assists in his first two ECHL games, and posted a three-point (2g, 1a) performance on Jan. 18 versus Orlando.

The Coldstream, British Columbia native has skated in 15 games with Hershey this season, scoring four points (2g, 2a). He tallied his first career AHL points on Nov. 16 at Lehigh Valley, scoring a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win, and during his recent re-assignment, scored the game-winning goal in Hershey's victory at Belleville on Jan. 25.

He recorded 123 points (67g, 56a) in 68 games with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) last season. Funk led the WHL in goals, power-play goals (31), plus/minus (+56) and ranked second in points and fourth in shots (323). He had eight hat tricks while serving as an alternate captain for Prince George, and he was named a finalist for WHL Player of the Year. In the playoffs, Funk posted 18 points (8g, 10a) in 15 games with the Cougars.

Funk was signed by the Capitals on March 1, 2024 to a three-year, entry-level contract.

