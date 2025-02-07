Game Preview: Condors v Wolves, 7 p.m.

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors return from the AHL All-Star break with a pair of games against the Chicago Wolves. Bakersfield is 2-0-0 on the current six-game homestand and 3-0-0-1 in its last four games overall.

LOOKING BACK

Last Saturday, Jacob Perreault scored the lone shootout goal for Bakersfield in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Marlies. Seth Griffith (15th) and Derek Ryan (1st) each had goals for the Condors with Cameron Wright notching two assists. Olivier Rodrigue picked up win 14, stopping all three shootout attempts.

LEADING THE WAY

Griffith is t-12th in the league scoring race with 38 points (15g-23a) on the campaign. He has eight points (4g-4a) over this last six games. His 28.3% shooting percentage leads the AHL.

HE'S...HE'S...THE FASTEST KID ALIVE

Matthew Savoie clamed the AHL's Fastest Skater Title on Sunday at the AHL All-Star Classic with a time just over 13.654 seconds. He also had a goal and two assists in three round robin games the next night.

NEAR THE TOP

Savoie is 3rd in the AHL rookie scoring with 31 points (12g-19a) in 40 games. He has 19 points (8g-11a) over his last 18 games.

A LONG TIME COMING

Derek Ryan's goal was his first in the American Hockey League since October 29, 2016 with Charlotte. He has 70 points (29g-41a) in 81 career AHL contests.

RODRIGUE PUTTING IN THE HOURS

Tonight's expected starter, Olivier Rodrigue, has pitched back-to-back 30 on 32 save performances. He is fifth in the AHL in minutes played (1,535) and fourth in saves with 724.

SCORE FIRST

The Condors have scored first 25 times this season. Bakersfield is 15-6-4 when opening the scoring.

GOOD RUN

Over its last 10 games, Bakersfield has collected points in eight of them with a 6-2-1-1 record.

WIN THE TIGHT ONES

The Condors are 10-1-6 (.750%) in one-goal games this season, including Saturday's shootout win.

SERIES SHIFTS WEST

Chicago and Bakersfield split a two-game set in Rosemont three weeks ago. Six different players lit the lamp for the Condors in a 6-3 win over the Wolves in the second game. Chicago is 1-3-0 against the Pacific Division this season and 0-2-0 in California after being swept by Coachella Valley last month.

GRAB A LEAD

When leading after one, the Condors are 11-1-1-2 on the year.

WOLVES HOWL INTO TOWN

Chicago has won four straight with two wins over Rockford and two over Manitoba to their credit. They collected 115 penalty minutes in Saturday's 6-0 shutout of the Moose. Bradly Nadeau is second among rookies with 16 goals on the season. He and fellow rookie Justin Robidas are both inside the top six in rookie scoring.

UP NEXT

Saturday is Oilers Night (click here for tickets) with specialty jerseys for auction and a chance to win an Edmonton Oilers team signed jersey plus an all-expense paid trip to an Oilers game in LA.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.