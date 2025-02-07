Stars' Big 3rd Period Sinks Hogs in Texas, 6-3

February 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cedar Park, TX. - The Rockford IceHogs fell to the Texas Stars 6-3 on the road at the H-E-B Center Friday night. The Central Division foes will faceoff again Saturday night.

Drew Commesso was strong in the opening period, stopping all 11 Texas shots. At the end of the frame, Colton Dach and Kyle Capobianco dropped the mitts, with the IceHogs forward earning a decisive takedown.

The IceHogs got the scoring started early in the 2nd while on the power play. Andreas Athanasiou banged in his second man-advantage goal in as many games for the 1-0 lead. Texas tied the game at 1-1 midway through the frame when Chase Wheatcroft snapped a shot home from the slot.

Texas got its first lead of the game thanks to its captain. Curtis McKenzie deflected a cross-ice feed past Commesso. While on the man-advantage again, Rockford tied the game back up at 2-2. Joey Anderson sizzled the puck from circle to circle and perfectly onto the stick of Cole Guttman who scored his 19th of the season.

The Stars struck in the opening minute of the 3rd on the power play strike from Matej Blumel. Rockford responded again to knot the game at 3-3 shortly after. Skating 5-on-5, Brandon Baddock found a cutting Guttman who wired in a wrist shot to the top corner.

Texas punched back with two quick goals and ballooned the advantage to 5-3. First it was Arttu Hyry from the goal line, then Kyle Capobianco from the left wing. Kole Lind added an empty-net finish for the 6-3 final.

Rockford continues the weekend set with the Stars for the second game of the back-to-back. The puck drops on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:00 PM CT.

